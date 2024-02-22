Live
Home Ministry gives Z+ security to Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge
The Home Ministry on Thursday decided to give VIP security to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, thereby granted him Z Plus security.
New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Thursday decided to give VIP security to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, thereby granted him Z Plus security. It is being told that this decision has been taken on the basis of the threat perception report of the intelligence agency IB. Mallikarjun Kharge will now be protected by CRPF commandos.
According to the Yellow Book of Security, VIPs in the Z Plus category are subject to stringent protection. According to information received from sources, 58 commandos are deployed for Z+ category security, which consists of 10 armed static guards and 6 PSOs around the clock, as well as 24 soldiers, 2 escorts around the clock, and 5 watchers in two shifts. An inspector or sub-inspector is posted as in-charge. There are six frisking and screening personnel deployed for the people visiting the VIP house, and along with this, there are six drivers around the clock.