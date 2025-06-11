Honeymoon Murder Suspect Had Backup Plan To Kill Husband Personally

Shocking new details have emerged in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder investigation, revealing that Sonam Raghuvanshi was so committed to her husband's death that she had prepared to carry out the killing personally if her hired accomplices failed to complete their task. According to police sources, the accused woman had explicitly communicated to her suspected lover that she would push Raja Raghuvanshi off a mountain while pretending to take photographs if the three hired men proved unsuccessful.

The chilling revelation comes from intercepted communications between Sonam and her alleged co-conspirator Raj Kushwaha, where she reportedly stated her willingness to personally execute the murder should Vishal, Anand, and Akash be unable to eliminate Raja. This statement underscores the calculated and determined nature of the conspiracy that ultimately led to the tragic death of the newlywed during what should have been a celebratory honeymoon trip.

The murder plot began taking shape remarkably quickly after Sonam's wedding ceremony. Investigation sources indicate that she returned to her maternal home in Indore on May 15, just four days following her marriage, and immediately began orchestrating the deadly scheme. From this base, she coordinated extensively with Raj Kushwaha through telephone conversations while simultaneously making practical arrangements, including booking travel tickets to Guwahati to facilitate the conspirators' journey to the intended crime scene.

Strategic deception played a crucial role in Sonam's planning, as she employed religious devotion as a cover for her true intentions. To create additional time for the murder plot to unfold and to delay intimate relations with her new husband, she convinced Raja to visit the Kamakhya temple before proceeding to Meghalaya. She presented this detour as a respectful religious gesture, when in reality it served to provide the necessary window for her accomplices to position themselves and prepare for the planned killing.

The final chapter of the couple's time together began when they checked out of their accommodation at a homestay in Nongriat village on May 23. The tragic outcome became evident ten days later when Raja's body was discovered approximately 20 kilometers away in a remote gorge, marking the successful completion of the murder conspiracy that had been meticulously planned from hundreds of kilometers away in Indore.

Law enforcement agencies have identified the three individuals who executed the actual killing as Vishal Singh Chauhan, 22, Akash Rajput, 19, and Anand Kurmi. These men were associates of Raj Kushwaha and allegedly received payment from Sonam for their participation in the murder scheme. The investigation has revealed that these individuals traveled significant distances across state boundaries to reach the crime location in Meghalaya, demonstrating the interstate scope of the conspiracy.

After successfully orchestrating her husband's murder, Sonam disappeared from the scene and remained fugitive for several days. However, law enforcement pressure intensified with coordinated overnight raids across multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh, Indore, and Sagar, resulting in the arrest of the three primary suspects. The mounting pressure from these arrests ultimately compelled Sonam to surrender on June 8 at Nandganj police station in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation expanded to include Raj Kushwaha, who was identified as the key conspirator and Sonam's alleged romantic partner. His subsequent arrest completed the roundup of the primary suspects in the murder conspiracy. Currently, Kushwaha and the three other accused individuals are being held in transit custody by Meghalaya Police as the legal proceedings advance.

Forensic evidence from the crime scene has provided crucial insights into the manner of Raja's death. The autopsy examination revealed the brutal nature of the attack, with East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirming that the post-mortem report showed two distinct sharp force injuries to the victim's head. One wound was inflicted from behind while another was delivered from the front, indicating a deliberate and sustained attack using a sharp-edged weapon.

The case has generated widespread shock and disbelief due to the brief timeframe between the wedding ceremony and the implementation of the murder plot, as well as the cold-blooded calculation displayed by the accused. The investigation continues to uncover additional details about the conspiracy's financial aspects, communication patterns between the conspirators, and the precise sequence of events that culminated in the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi in the remote hills of Meghalaya.