Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Virtually Inaugurates Meril’s Advanced Manufacturing Facility under the PLI Scheme

Meril, one of India’s leading global MedTech company, celebrated a significant milestone today as Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Gujarat’s Hon. Chief Minister, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel was present in Vapi at the Meril headquarters during the inauguration.

Meril, a prominent manufacturer and exporter of medical devices, has bolstered India’s global footprint, showcasing the nation’s potential in medtech. By producing high-quality “Make in India” devices, Meril is actively reducing India’s dependence on foreign imports and supporting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

At the 2024 Vibrant Gujarat summit, Meril signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government, committing ₹910 crore in new investments in the medical devices sector. To date, Meril has invested over ₹1,400 crore, highlighting its commitment to India’s medtech ecosystem. This investment is expected to create 5,000 jobs and significantly reduce imports of critical medical devices.

“We are honored to be recognized under the PLI scheme, aligning with India’s vision of self-reliance in healthcare. This new facility embodies Meril’s commitment to innovation and quality, enabling us to deliver advanced healthcare solutions globally across 150 countries. With 12 Meril Academies in India and abroad, we are equally dedicated to education and training, empowering healthcare professionals worldwide.” – Vivek Shah, CEO, Meril

Under the PLI scheme, four of Meril’s group companies operating in Structural Heart, Vascular Interventions, Orthopaedics, and Endo Surgery are included, supporting the production of essential devices domestically.