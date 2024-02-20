Hooda pans Haryana Governor's address to Assembly

Live
Chandigarh: Haryana’s Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda on Tuesday said the state's BJP-JJP government has made the Governor's address "a medium for telling official lies and spreading formal misconceptions".
"This time too, as always, the address lacked truthfulness, factuality and reality. The government, put the dignity of the Governor at stake, and handed over an address to him, which is far from the truth," he claimed in his reaction to the Governor's address.
The two-time Chief Minister said the government has made big claims of development, "but the people of Haryana are at a loss to understand how development is possible without building any university or medical college, without establishing any power plant or IMT".
"People are asking how can there be development in the state without establishing any national and international level institute, without setting up any big industry, without investment and without employment.
"It seems this coalition government is considering scams as development, record-breaking unemployment as growth, uncontrolled crime as progress, increasing drug addiction and inflation as upliftment," Hooda said in a statement.
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, in his address during the budget session in the Vidhan Sabha, said the government, committed to the principles of good governance through systemic reforms, has so far released Rs 74,679 crore to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) portal. Highlighting the government's motto of 'Service through Good Governance', he said the year 2023 was commemorated as the 'Antyodaya Utthan Varsh,' dedicated to uplifting the most marginalised individuals.