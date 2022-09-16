House collapses in Delhi's Jangpura extension, six rescued

New Delhi: Six persons were rescued while two are still trapped under debris of a house which collapsed in the Jangpura extension area in the national capital on Friday.

According to fire department, they got a call about the house collapse around 12 p.m., after which fire fighters were immediately sent to the spot.

"The fire fighters, who were pressed into service, rescued six persons from the debris. Two more are still trapped. Our rescue operation is on," the fire official said.

Local police have also sent a police team to the spot to assist the fire fighters.

Details are awaited.