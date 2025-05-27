House Panel Meet On Terrorism: ‘Op Sindoor halted only after Pak DGMO request’

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on External Affairs to discuss cross-border terrorism and the military strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor.

Launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the operation targeted key terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The meeting addressed concerns raised by the opposition and shed light on diplomatic, military and international aspects of the operation.

'No prior tip-off to Pak'

Congress MPs raised concerns about whether the government had informed Pakistan in advance of the strikes.

The government, however, clarified that there was "absolutely no conversation" between India and Pakistan prior to the operation, except at the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level, and only after the strikes were complete. “The misrepresentation of this sequence is dishonest,” sources quoted EAM Jaishankar as saying. The official timeline shared in the meeting was: strikes on terror hubs, followed by a PIB press release, and then communication from the Indian DGMO to his Pakistani counterpart.

The minister told the parliamentary panel that Pakistan was informed by the DGMO about Indian strikes on terror camps in their territory only after they were executed, sources said. He also said he never spoke to Pakistan and cleared the air about alleged US "interference", saying the decision to halt the military operation was taken bilaterally after a request from the Pakistan side. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi have been targeting Jaishankar, alleging that he had informed Pakistan beforehand about the Indian strikes at terror camps.

According to sources, the panel was briefed that the government deliberately chose high-value terror targets early to deliver a strong message and expose the inability of Pakistani forces to protect the epicentres of terrorism. The strikes, officials said, had a major psychological impact on the Pakistani military.

The EAM also highlighted India’s diplomatic strategy. Following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government deployed seven multi-party delegations across capitals to convey India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

Most countries welcomed India’s action, with only Turkey, China, and Azerbaijan withholding support. A recent statement by German foreign minister Johann Wadephul was cited as an example of global backing. Speaking alongside Jaishankar in Berlin, Wadephul said, “India has every right to defend itself against terrorism… We were appalled by the brutal terrorist attack on April 22 and appreciate the current truce.

Congress sources, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s explanations. They questioned India’s abstention from IMF-related decisions on Pakistan and flagged concerns over Pakistan’s growing military and strategic proximity to China. They also referred to US senator Marco Rubio's comment on brokering peace between India and Pakistan.

Trump’s role

The committee also sought clarification on remarks made by US President Donald Trump about India-Pakistan tensions. According to the government, Jaishankar had repeatedly communicated to international counterparts that “terror and talks cannot go together.” The minister told the parliamentary panel that the decision to halt the military operation was taken bilaterally after a request from the Pakistan side. The cessation of Operation Sindoor was done only after Pakistan DGMO asked for the halting of hostilities and there was no question of US mediation between the two, the sources said.

Jaishankar said the US was urging India to speak with Pakistan and it was told that terror and talks would not go together. The minister further said that the DGMO had informed his Pakistani counterpart that if they would fire, India would fire back.The EAM concluded by calling for national unity, urging MPs to reflect the same bipartisan spirit seen in foreign delegations back home.

MPs also inquired whether India would continue to honour the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

The government clarified that the treaty is currently in abeyance and that parliamentarians would be updated on subsequent developments.Jaishankar summarised the session in a post on X, writing, “Chaired the Consultative Committee Meeting of MEA this morning in Delhi. Discussed Op Sindoor and India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Underlined the importance of sending a strong and united message in that regard.”