House walls shine with Kapdaganda art of Dongrias in Rayagada

Rayagada: The Kapdaganda art of Dongria Kondhs, which once adorned the walls of the shrines of Niyam Raja and Dharanipenu, is glorifying the walls of their houses in Rayagada district.

The Special Development Council has been constituted to safeguard the art of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Efforts are on to decorate the walls of 350 houses with Kapdaganda art. These include 120 house walls in Khambesi, followed by 90 house walls in Khajuri, 45 in Kadragumma, 11 in Kudavellipadar, 36 in Kurli, 13 in Arsakani and 25 in Patalamba. In order to appease their gods and goddesses, the Dongria Kondhs draw these arts on the embroidering scarfs. The Dongrias have decided to showcase their art by displaying them on outer walls of their villages. In the earlier days, these arts were used on clothes.

To promote this art, the government has planned to paint it on 1,000 walls of tribal villages from Bissamcuttack to Kalyansighpur. The painter engaged for the job says these paintings are a bit difficult and without the help of tribals it could not be done.

Niyamgiri Dongria Kandha Weavers Association and Directorate of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) had jointly filed an application seeking the tag from the GI registrar to protect the misuse of this handloom product by mass production.

There is a huge demand for ethnic embroidered shawl of Dongria Kondhs.