HP CM lays stone of first PET scan block

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of the first positron emission tomography (PET) scan block at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital here on Friday.





The block, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 45.68 crore, would be a three-story building with modern amenities for patients, doctors and paramedical staff and a parking space for about 50 vehicles. The chief minister said patients from the state had to travel to Chandigarh or Delhi for a PET scan which was very expensive and added that once the PET block is completed it would facilitate in detection of cancer, response and follow-up and be helpful to cardiology, psychiatry, urology and other departments.





A sum of Rs 21 crore would be spent for single positron emission tomography (PET) computed tomography (CT) machine, Rs 9 crore for photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT) CT machine and Rs 15.68 crore for civil works. Sukhu said the government aims to establish PET scan facilities in all medical colleges in the state within a year and has allocated Rs 400 crore for the Centre of Excellence for Cancer Care in Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur.





He said the state government has accorded top priority to the health sector and efforts were being made to provide world-class medical facilities by eliminating the referral system in government hospitals. The state government has made special provisions for the health sector in the budget, including establishment of a Department of Medical Emergency in all medical colleges so that people do not face any inconvenience in getting prompt treatment.





He said that this department would have one staff nurse per bed in the ICU, one staff nurse per three beds in casualty ward and one doctor for every 10 beds, with duty limited to eight hours. The government has also allocated Rs 11 crore to set up a 175-bed medical emergency facility with a trauma centre at the IGMC Hospital in Shimla, he added.



