Huge enthusiasm for PM Modi’s event on state's founding day on Nov 9: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said people of the state are eagerly waiting to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to address an event on November 9 as part of the state’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

While reviewing the arrangements for PM Modi’s grand rally here, the Chief Minister said there is great enthusiasm among the public to welcome him, as under his vision, many development works have been executed in the state.

CM Dhami also highlighted that the BJP government has launched a comprehensive campaign against encroachments across the state.

“So far, more than 9,000 acres of land have been freed from encroachments. This is not merely an administrative action, but an effort to restore the dignity and discipline of Devbhoomi,” he said.

Uttarakhand was created on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India, after being carved out of northern Uttar Pradesh. Initially named Uttaranchal, it was officially renamed Uttarakhand in 2007.

The decision to create the new hill state followed decades of sustained activism and protests by the hill people, who felt neglected by the government in Lucknow and sought a separate state to preserve their distinct cultural identity and address specific developmental challenges related to the mountainous terrain.

Earlier, the Chief Minister thanked President Droupadi Murmu for her encouraging words during her address in the state Assembly, adding that her speech will continue to guide the elected representatives for another 25 years.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister said, “Droupadi Murmu Ji, while appreciating the works done in the direction of women's empowerment in Uttarakhand, has inspired us to work with complete dedication in the public interest.”

In her address, President Murmu praised the lawmakers for approving a Uniform Civil Code in the state.

“Our Constitution makers had made provisions under Article 44 of the Constitution for the creation of a 'Uniform Civil Code for citizens'. I appreciate the members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly associated with implementing the Uniform Civil Code Bill in accordance with the policy directive of the Constitution makers,” said President Murmu.

The President also urged the lawmakers to ensure that the state moves forward on the path of development while preserving the gifts of nature.

Murmu also appreciated the milestones achieved by the hill state in the past 25 years through laws enacted to enhance transparency, morality and social justice.

“It is a matter of great pleasure that during the journey of the past 25 years, the people of Uttarakhand have achieved impressive goals of development. The state has made commendable progress in the fields of environment, energy, tourism, health services, and education,” she said.

She praised the legislators for passing over 550 bills in the Assembly, including the Lokayukta Bill, the Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Bill and the Anti-Cheating Bill.

The President also highlighted the improvement in the literacy rate in the state, improved health services and a significant drop in maternal and infant mortality rates.