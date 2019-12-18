Trending :
'I dare you' : PM counters Opposition attack

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of 'spreading lies' about the Citizenship Act and 'creating an atmosphere of fear among...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of "spreading lies" about the Citizenship Act and "creating an atmosphere of fear among the Muslims" in the country as he threw a challenge to the Opposition party and its allies.

The Prime Minister, while speaking during an election rally in Jharkhand, sought to address concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said it doesn't snatch away any right of the Indian citizen or causes any harm.

"I give my assurances no citizen in the country will be affected by the law. The Congress and its allies are instigating Muslims for political purpose," he said.

"I challenge Congress and their allies if they have the guts, they should openly declare that they will give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen and that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh," he said.

