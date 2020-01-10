I have evidence of my attack: Aishe Ghosh on JNU violence

The Delhi Police on Friday named JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh as a suspect in the JNU violence case where masked goons beat up students in their own university campus. The student leader responded to the allegations saying she too has evidence of how she was attacked.

Aishe Ghosh, who was one of the students injured in the violence that took place on JNU campus on January 5. She was beaten on her head ad were many other students with iron rods.

"Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked. I have full faith in the law and order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police bias? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault," she said.

DCP (crime) Joy Tirkey disclosed names of nine suspects in the crime which included Aishe Ghosh. Their photographs were also released.

"Delhi Police should make it public whatever proof it has against me. We have not done anything wrong. We are not scared of the Delhi Police. We will stand by the law and take our movement ahead peacefully and democratically," she said.