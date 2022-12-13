IAF flying active combat air patrols over Arunachal

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has launched active combat patrols over Arunachal Pradesh after detecting "enhanced Chinese air activity", sources said.

Fighter jets had to be scrambled "two-three times" in recent weeks to thwart China, they revealed. The two sides first fought by hurling stones before getting engaged in hand-to-hand combat, with the Chinese using clubs fitted with nails, the sources said.

The clash is the first since the violent confrontation of June 15, 2020, in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troopers were killed.

There too the Chinese were said to have used similar clubs. Earlier, a senior defence ministry official, asking not to be quoted, had sent journalists a carefully worded message that said both sides had suffered only "minor injuries".