IAF's MiG-29, Jaguar set for combat exercise in UAE from tomorrow

New Delhi, April 20: The Indian Air Force's (IAF) MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft will take to skies in the United Arab Emirates for combat exercise 'Desert Flag-10', a multinational event beginning on Monday, an official said.

A contingent of the IAF has reached Al Dhafra Air Basefor the exercise to be held from April 21 to May 8, the official added.

Exercise Desert Flag, hosted by the UAE Air Force, has participating contingents from the Air Forces of Australia, Bahrain, France, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and the US.

The aim of the exercise is to undertake complex and diverse fighter engagements, with exchange of operational knowledge and best practices with some of the most capable Air Forces in the world.

Participation in such exercises enhances mutual understanding interoperability, and strengthens military cooperation among the participating nations, the official said.

The IAF's participation underscores India's commitment to strengthening defence ties and interoperability with friendly nations in the region and beyond.

Earlier, in another joint military exercise, the sixth edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK-VI commenced on April 16 at Foreign Training Node, Aundh (Pune).

The exercise is scheduled to continue till April 28.

Indian contingent comprising of 60 personnel is being represented by a Battalion of JAT Regiment and the IAF.

The Uzbekistan contingent is being represented by personnel from the Uzbekistan Army.

Joint exercise DUSTLIK-VI is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Uzbekistan.

The last edition was conducted in Termez district, Uzbekistan, in April 2024.

The theme of the exercise is Joint Multi Domain Sub Conventional operations in semi-urban scenario.

It is focusing on responding to a terrorist action involving the capture of a defined territory.

It also includes the establishment of a Joint Operations Centre at the battalion level for continuous joint operations, the execution of counterterrorism missions such as population control measures, raids, search-and-destroy operations, and the employment of firepower, including air assets, to neutralise terrorists.

Special forces from the Army and Air Force, during the exercise, will secure a helipad for use as a mounting base for further operations.

The exercise will also cover the deployment of drones, counter-unmanned aerial system measures, and logistics support by the Air Force to sustain forces in hostile areas.

Additionally, helicopters will be utilised for reconnaissance and observation, special heliborne operations, small team insertion and extraction, and other associated missions.

Joint Exercise DUSTLIK-VI will enable both sides to share best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures of conducting Joint Sub Conventional operations.

It will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies.

The joint exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.



