IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Misses Deadline Amid Controversy Over Fake Certificates

Controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, accused of using fake disability and caste certificates for her selection, missed her reporting deadline at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie on Tuesday.



Following the allegations, Khedkar was recalled to the academy, halting her training program. She was instructed to report by July 23. LBSNAA in Mussoorie is a premier training institute for civil servants.

On July 16, Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre informed Khedkar that her training period with the government was terminated. Sources revealed that Khedkar has neither reported to the academy nor responded to the letter.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) sent a letter to the Maharashtra government stating, "It has been decided that district training of Puja Khedkar, IAS 2023 batch, be kept on hold, and she be immediately recalled to the Academy for further necessary action. The state government is requested to relieve the probationer immediately and advise her to join the academy at the earliest, not later than July 23 under any circumstances."

Khedkar, a 2023-batch trainee IAS officer, faces allegations of misusing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons With Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) quotas for her selection.

Additionally, she has been booked by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch for allegedly providing false information to UPSC to gain extra attempts at the civil service exams.

The Centre has formed a single-member committee to scrutinize all documents submitted by Khedkar.

Earlier this month, Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim district following complaints of misconduct during her probation period, including the unauthorized use of a private car with a beacon light and requesting privileges not entitled to her as a probationer, such as a separate office, an official vehicle, and staff.