ICMR research team designs kit for Omicron detection

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has designed a diagnostic kit for detection of Omicron variant of the coronavirus and has invited Expression of Interest from in vitro diagnostics (IVD) kit manufacturers for undertaking transfer of technology for its development and commercialisation.

The ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, NE, Dibrugarh, one of the institutes of the ICMR, New Delhi, has developed a novel technology -- real-time RT-PCR assay for detection of Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of SARS-CoV2 and a kit for the same. "ICMR is the owner of the said technology, including any underlying intellectual property(ies) and commercialisation rights. ICMR is lawfully entitled to enter into any form of non-exclusive license agreements with selected manufacturer/manufacturers, including transfer of technology through suitable agreement to any other interested manufacturers," the invitation of Expression of Interest document said. "ICMR, New Delhi, invites Expression of Interest (EOI) through email from experienced IVD kit manufacturers for undertaking transfer of technology for development and commercialisation of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) Real time RT-PCR assay (RT-PCR) through a novel diagnostic kit, developed by ICMR," the invitation of EoI said.

Even as the highly transmissible Omicron variant has been "raging" through the US and the world, it is likely to put strain on the hospital system in the country in the coming weeks, warned President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"The one thing that's very clear, and there's no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading," Fauci was quoted as saying on NBC News, referring to the Omicron variant.

"It is just raging through the world, really." He said Omicron is likely to overtake the Delta variant in the US.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Omicron has been detected in 89 countries. It is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant, the agency said, including in countries with high levels of population immunity. The variant already accounts for the majority of cases in the UK.

"Our hospitals, if things look like they're looking now, in the next week or two, are going to be very stressed with people," Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, was quoted as saying to ABC news on Sunday.