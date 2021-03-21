If 'chaiwala' doesn't understand your pain, then who will: Modi

Guwahati: Addressing a gathering at Chabua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress government of neglecting the tea community during its regime and stated that the grand old party has been engaged in ruining the reputation of the India's tea. Asserting that he himself coming from a humble background understands the plight of the tea workers and will help improve the standard of living of the people of the tea community.

"If a 'chaiwala' doesn't understand your pain, then who will. I assure that the NDA govt will work extensively to improve the standard of living of people working in tea garden areas," said Modi.



While accusing the Congress government of ruining the image of the tea sector, he said that the party has indulged in defaming Assam's tea. "A toolkit has been circulated that will defame Assam's tea. Congress party supports this toolkit makers & then has the audacity to ask for votes in Assam. Can we forgive them?" he added. Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the PM stated the party uses pictures of tea gardens from Sri Lanka and Taiwan claiming it to be from Assam and circulating on social media is an insult to the state. While assuring that the NDA government is working for the betterment of the tea community, Modi said, "The government has allotted land patta to the tea garden workers. Rs 1,000 crore only for the tea garden community. The NDA government is committed to increase the salaries of the tea garden workers."



