If someone wants to play Holi or offer Namaaz, they should be allowed: Jagdambika Pal

New Delhi: With the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) giving the green light for Holi celebrations at the non-resident students' club (NRSC) on March 13 and 14, following increasing pressure, BJP MP and Waqf Bill Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Jagdambika Pal stepped in to voice support for cultural unity.

Talking to IANS, Jagdambika Pal said: "Look, whether it’s AMU or the Parliament, we celebrated Holi there as well yesterday. If someone wants to play Holi in their own space, they should be free to do so. Similarly, if anyone wishes to offer Namaaz, they should also be allowed. This is the culture of India."

He further addressed the unique confluence of Holi and Ramazan 'Jumma' this year, noting that the Uttar Pradesh (UP) administration has made provisions to cover ten mosques in Sambhal on Friday, March 14, a rare event where the festival of colours coincides with the holy Friday prayer.

"In Sambhal, Muslim leaders have requested that Jumme ki Namaaz be offered after 2 p.m., as the administration encourages people to celebrate Holi until then. Holi is a festival of joy, colours, and togetherness. Whether in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, or any other state, people are appealing to maintain this harmony. After 2 p.m., Jumme ki Namaaz will be observed, and the rest of the day will be filled with the vibrant spirit of Holi," Pal said.

Pal went on to emphasise the inclusivity of the festival: "Holi is a celebration where there’s no animosity - no distinctions between the young and the old, the rich and the poor. It’s a time for everyone to come together, hug, and share moments of happiness. Holi is not just a festival of colours; it’s a festival of unity, joy, and love."

Holi, one of the most celebrated festivals in India, is celebrated in almost every part of the country. It is also sometimes called the “festival of love” as on this day people get to unite together forgetting all resentments and all types of bad feelings towards each other.