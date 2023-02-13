If UP is prosperous, India too is prosperous: Murmu

Lucknow: If Uttar Pradesh is prosperous, India too will be prosperous, said President Draupadi Murmu at the closing ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, held at the Valmiki Main Hall of Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, policy makers, ministers and officials, the President said that by implementing far-sighted policies, Uttar Pradesh today is capable of becoming the growth engine of New India as per the vision of the Prime Minister. She added that the summit, which was organised with the goal of inclusive development, would yield meaningful results and help UP emerge as the best investment region, while giving it global recognition.