If voted to power, Congress will conduct caste census: Rahul

Bilaspur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party would conduct a "caste census" if elected to power as only such an exercise would ensure "participation of OBCs, Dalits, tribals and women". Addressing the state government's 'Awas Nyay Sammelan' in Parsada (Sakri) village in Bilaspur, Gandhi also waved a remote control at the crowd and said the poor and needy were benefited when the Congress presses it, while "Adani gets ports, airports and railway contracts" when the ruling BJP does the same. "The Congress had conducted a caste census that has the record of the population of every caste in the country.

