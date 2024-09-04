  • Menu
IFFCO Jyoti Ladies Club bags prizes

IFFCO Jyoti Ladies Club bags prizes
On the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, Team Mananiya organised Inter-club competitions for women in Paradeep.

Paradeep: On the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, Team Mananiya organised Inter-club competitions for women in Paradeep.

Jyoti Ladies Club of IFFCO Paradeep won the first prize in Quiz and Antakshari competitions and second prize in cooking competition.

The awards were received by Jyoti Ladies Club president Mamta Patel from Paradeep Port Authority Chairman PL Haranadh.

IFFCO Paradeep Director and Unit Head K J Patel and PPL CMO and Unit Head Palanisamy Velusamy were the guests of honour during the closing ceremony held at Jayadev Sadan here.

