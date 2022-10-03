IIT Delhi’s RuTAG Transfers Two Groundwater Technologies To 4 African Countries

New Delhi: An establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi named RuTAG or Rural Technology Action Group has transferred two technologies to four African countries, viz. Ghana, Namibia, Sudan, and Zambia. The technologies include Ground Water Level Measuring Device and Ergonomically Designed Treadle Pump.

According to the institute, the said technologies transferred to the four African countries are the improved versions over the practices followed by the rural people in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, respectively. The first technology, i.e. groundwater level measurement device is used to measure the groundwater table in monitoring wells. The device consists of a robust rust-resistant stainless-steel probe connected to a high-tension coaxial cable. The cable is then connected to an electronic circuit containing a battery, an LED lamp, and a buzzer.

To measure the groundwater, a probe is lowered into the well, and as it comes in contact with water, the circuit is completed, the buzzer beeps, and the LED glows. The individual operating the mechanism can then get the depth using the markings on the cord.

While the first technology focuses on measuring the ground water level, the second technology i.e., Treadle pump is a mechanical device that uses human power to draw water from the ground. It is a twin-cylinder reciprocating water pump presently being used by poor/marginal farmers in various places for irrigation purposes. The said technology, however, can be utilised to extract water from the depth of the water level of around 10 m or less. RuTAG has claimed that an average person can draw water at a rate of 3500 to 4000 litres per hour. The treadle pump parts are made of mild steel, and the estimated life of the pump is around 10 to 15 years.

Prof S.K. Saha, Coordinationar, RuTAG, IIT Delhi, said, "It is a proud moment for RuTAG IIT Delhi to go global. More importantly, such knowledge sharing that would benefit the major percentage of the World population is a great satisfaction as a technologist. IIT Delhi is committed to expand and support such knowledge sharing in the days to come".