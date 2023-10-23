IIT Kanpur signs MoU with Airbus to boost aerospace talent base in India

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and Airbus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate increased collaboration in developing education programmes with a particular focus on research to foster talent development in the Indian aerospace sector.

The MoU was signed on September 1, 2023 between Prof. Abhay Karandikar, then Director IIT Kanpur, and Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia. Under the collaboration, both entities will promote research in advanced technologies and develop programmes and activities to enhance technical capabilities for aerospace students in India. Both organisations will also explore collaboration opportunities with global institutes where students will get to work on projects relevant to the sector. The partnership aims to build a collaborative culture that provides mentorship, exposure and invaluable experience to the students of IIT-K. The synergies created through these cross-skilling opportunities will foster the growth of the aerospace industry in the country.

Prof. S. Ganesh, Officiating Director, IIT Kanpur, stated, “IIT Kanpur has been relentlessly pursuing its vision to support innovation, research, and entrepreneurial activities in technology-based fields, and Aerospace is one of the key thrust areas in this endeavor. This collaboration with Airbus Group indeed is a significant step. The collaboration is certain to enhance the industry experience of aerospace engineering students at the institute. With our Aerospace Department covering an expansive array of research and development in the field we look forward to a mutually fulfilling engagement”.

Mr. Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, said, “At Airbus we are firmly committed to developing the aerospace ecosystem in India. We continue to invest in education and skill development that will help in the creation of a competent workforce in the country. This MoU will harness Airbus’ expertise and IIT Kanpur’s capabilities in education, research and training to nurture the next generation of technology leaders and will unlock the potential of the fast-evolving aerospace landscape in the country.”

Prof. G. M. Kamath, Head of the Department of Aerospace Engineering at IIT Kanpur, mentioned, "The aerospace engineering department of IIT Kanpur has historically been at the forefront with regard to building strong industry-academia connections, and leveraging our research to train our students to be more industry-ready. We are confident that this MOU will lead to impactful outcomes for not only Airbus and IIT Kanpur, but also for the aerospace ecosystem of India at large.”

IIT Kanpur is among the leading academic institutions involved in education, training, research and technology development in aerospace and defence domains. IIT Kanpur, and the aerospace engineering department in particular, house many unique capabilities and advanced laboratories pertaining to flight sciences, propulsion systems, aerospace structures and materials, and flight vehicle design, simulation & control.

About IIT Kanpur:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was established on 2nd November 1959 by an Act of Parliament. The institute has a sprawling campus spread over 1055 acres with large pool of academic and research resources spanning across 19 departments, 22 centres, and 3 Interdisciplinary programs in engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines with more than 550 full-time faculty members and approximately 9000 students. In addition to formal undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the institute has been active in research and development in areas of value to both industry and government. For more information, visit www.iitk.ac.in