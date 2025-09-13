Live
- Designing Inspiring Workspaces: Blending Aesthetics and Functionality in the Office
- 97 killed, over 4.4 million affected by floods in Pakistan's Punjab
- Adani Power signs pact to supply 2,400 MW power to Bihar
- Jadavpur University imposes strict restrictions following death of female student on campus
- Pakistan thrash Oman by 93 runs
- Asia Cup: Kapil Dev backs India to win against Pakistan
- Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag storm into semis
- Minakshi assures 4th medal for India
- Khammam’s Mahila Mart emerges as model for women’s empowerment
- Geeta Basra reveals why returning to showbiz after marriage was challenging 15 years ago
IIT Kharagpur revokes notice on separate veg, non veg dining
Kolkata: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has withdrawn a notice that made segregation in seating arrangements in the dining hall of different...
Kolkata: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has withdrawn a notice that made segregation in seating arrangements in the dining hall of different hostels based on vegetarian and non-vegetarian food habits and choices, an official said.
Hinting that the notice about the segregation of such seating arrangements at B R Ambedkar Hall had been issued without the knowledge of higher authorities, the institute director, Suman Chakraborty, told PTI on Friday, "The moment he came to know about the decision, it was scrapped following immediate consultation with others in the higher authority of the institute."
"There should not be any such signage to segregate students assembled at the dining hall based on their culinary choice. We have ordered that such signage be removed in whichever dining hall it remains with immediate effect," he said.
Chakraborty further said an academic institution should not impose such an order of segregation based on the food preferences of an individual.