IIT Kharagpur revokes notice on separate veg, non veg dining

Kolkata: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has withdrawn a notice that made segregation in seating arrangements in the dining hall of different hostels based on vegetarian and non-vegetarian food habits and choices, an official said.

Hinting that the notice about the segregation of such seating arrangements at B R Ambedkar Hall had been issued without the knowledge of higher authorities, the institute director, Suman Chakraborty, told PTI on Friday, "The moment he came to know about the decision, it was scrapped following immediate consultation with others in the higher authority of the institute."

"There should not be any such signage to segregate students assembled at the dining hall based on their culinary choice. We have ordered that such signage be removed in whichever dining hall it remains with immediate effect," he said.

Chakraborty further said an academic institution should not impose such an order of segregation based on the food preferences of an individual.

