I'll not resign from MP post: Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has stated that she would not resign. In an interview with a news agency, Swati Maliwal stated that if they (AAP) wanted my Rajya Sabha seat back, if they had begged for it respectfully, I would have offered my life; MP is a small job; I have never craved a post in my whole career.

She went on to say, "The way they have beaten me, I will not quit now. Now, regardless of how much influence they have in the world, I will not resign. I have no desire to become a Member of Parliament." Former Delhi Women's Commission Chairperson Maliwal stated, "I am feeling terribly tricked right now, and I do not want anyone else to feel like that, God forbid. I have lost everything.

On May 13, Swati Maliwal accused Vibhav Kumar, the PA to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of assault. Vibhav Kumar has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with this crime. At the same time, the AAP claims that Swati Maliwal is a pawn in the BJP's scheme.

Vibhav Kumar has also filed a police complaint in Swati Maliwal's case. According to the Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi Police should undertake an unbiased probe into the entire incident.Following this issue, many are wondering what Swati Maliwal's next political move will be. Meanwhile, she has made it clear that she would not quit as Rajya Sabha MP.