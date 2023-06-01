  • Menu
IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Delhi after rain

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for the national capital after rain lashed the city on Wednesday, giving a much needed respite to the residents from the heat.

The national Capital witnessed a brief but refreshing spell of rainfall on early Wednesday morning, as predicted by the weather department.

The 'yellow' alert cautioned residents about potential traffic disruptions and the possibility of low-lying areas getting inundated.

As per the weather department, throughout the day, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy with intermittent light rain or thundershowers.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday settled at 20.5 degrees Celsius, which is six notches below the seasonal average. As the day progresses, the maximum temperature is anticipated to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. The IMD said that another western disturbance is likely to approach the northern plains, including Delhi, in the coming days, bringing with it storms and rain.

The IMD reported that the Safdarjung area eceived 23.4mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, until 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

