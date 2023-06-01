Live
- CM working towards achieving 17 sustainable development goals: Malladi Vishnu
- Call 1533 if any trouble occurs due to rain: BBMP Chief
- DCM DK Shivakumar meets Savadi
- New Ruia chief aims at best medical care to poor
- ‘Nenu Student Sir’ is a new age thriller. Very Exciting: Hero Bellamkonda Ganesh
- Mobile science expo on ‘Gene-Health Connect’ inaugurated at RSC
- Mahabubnagar: Bhatti Vikramarka ups the ante against BJP and BRS
- Be radiant and ready
- Fish consumption receives boost in Anantapur district
- Pooja J Jhaveri makes her debut in fashion entrepreneurship
IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Delhi after rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for the national capital after rain lashed the city on Wednesday, giving a much needed respite to the residents from the heat.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for the national capital after rain lashed the city on Wednesday, giving a much needed respite to the residents from the heat.
The national Capital witnessed a brief but refreshing spell of rainfall on early Wednesday morning, as predicted by the weather department.
The 'yellow' alert cautioned residents about potential traffic disruptions and the possibility of low-lying areas getting inundated.
As per the weather department, throughout the day, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy with intermittent light rain or thundershowers.
The minimum temperature on Wednesday settled at 20.5 degrees Celsius, which is six notches below the seasonal average. As the day progresses, the maximum temperature is anticipated to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. The IMD said that another western disturbance is likely to approach the northern plains, including Delhi, in the coming days, bringing with it storms and rain.
The IMD reported that the Safdarjung area eceived 23.4mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, until 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.