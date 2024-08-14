IMD predicts heavy rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: TheIndia Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha during the next five days.As per the bulletin of IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre, heavy rainfall would occur in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts on August 14, while a yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts on August 15.

Similar weather conditions were predicted for several other districts for another two days (August 16 and 17).

Following the IMD forecast, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued an advisory asking the district collectors to remain prepared to face any eventuality.

From June 1 to August 12, the State recorded an average rainfall of 634.9 mm against the normal precipitation of 698.4 mm.During the period, Malkangiri, Boudh, Sonepur and Nuapada districts have been categorised as excess, 16 districts received normal downpours and the remaining 10 districts were in the deficient category.