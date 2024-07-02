IMD predicts widespread rainfall over next 5 days

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and entire Chandigarh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana & Punjab during next 2-3 days. A cyclonic circulation lies over Haryana and a trough runs from Punjab to Mizoram in lower tropospheric levels.

Under its influence…

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely over northwest and central India during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh during July 1 to 5; west Rajasthan on July 1-5, east Madhya Pradesh on July 1-4 and Chhattisgarh during July 1-3. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh on July 1-2; Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Uttar Pradesh during July 1-3; east Rajasthan during July 3-5.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on July 2.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and another over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels.

Under their influence:



Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over east India during next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Bihar during July 1 to 5, Gangetic West Bengal on July 1, 4 & 5, Odisha and Jharkhand during July 1-3.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar on July 2.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on July 1, 4 & 5; Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 1 and Assam & Meghalaya on July 1 & 2.

A cyclonic circulation lies over north Gujarat & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. The off-shore trough at mean sea level along Maharashtra- Kerala coasts.

Under their influence:

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning is very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Interior Karnataka during next five days.