IMD tableau to make debut in R-Day parade, will reflect 150 years of service

New Delhi: A tableau from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will make its debut at this year’s Republic Day parade, marking 150 years of service since the department's establishment in 1875.

The IMD, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, will showcase its achievements in weather prediction and its transformative role in disaster management and societal well-being.

“Mission Mausam, declared by PM Modi, we will empower people by spreading awareness and minimising the deaths and consequences caused by climatic conditions as much as possible,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

He further mentioned that the idea to display the tableau was conceived last year. The tableau will highlight IMD’s journey of improving weather prediction and the transformational change over the years.

Mohapatra emphasised the global recognition of IMD in weather forecasting and its role in reducing fatalities due to natural disasters.

"The strides IMD is making in weather prediction will pave the way for Vision 2047 of Viksit Bharat," he added.

The tableau reflects IMD’s 150-year contribution under the Ministry of Earth Sciences in driving societal and meteorological advancements. The front portion of the tableau depicts cyclone awareness efforts, with a striking portrayal of Cyclone Dana, emphasising the zero-casualty goal achieved through timely warnings.

The central section highlights initiatives for farmers, showcasing how mobile weather alerts have revolutionised agriculture, improved crop management, and secured livelihoods.

The rear of the tableau focuses on the ministry’s impact on four key communities: Fisherwomen, who avoid dangerous seas due to timely alerts. Pilots, who rely on updated weather data for safe flights. Mothers, who protect their children from extreme weather conditions in rural India and scientists, who study climate change to better understand and safeguard the planet.

Live figures on the tableau, accompanied by weather-related instruments, symbolise the ministry’s commitment to collecting and analysing meteorological data.

The tableau captures the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ critical role in saving lives, empowering communities, and fostering resilience through accurate and timely weather services, driven by innovation and a human-centric approach.