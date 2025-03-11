Improvement in air quality with decline in pollution levels in India: World Air Quality Report

New Delhi : The World Air Quality Report 2024 by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir reveals a positive trend in India’s air quality, despite ongoing challenges.

According to the report, India now ranks as the fifth most polluted country globally in 2024, a notable improvement from its third-place ranking in 2023.

The country also recorded a 7 per cent decline in PM2.5 concentrations, which dropped from 54.4 micrograms per cubic metre in 2023 to 50.6 micrograms per cubic metre in 2024.

While 13 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities are in India, including Byrnihat, Delhi, and Faridabad, this decline signals a step in the right direction for addressing air pollution.

Delhi, which remains the most polluted capital city in the world, saw little change in its air quality, with an annual PM2.5 concentration of 91.6 micrograms per cubic metre in 2024, almost identical to 92.7 in 2023.

Despite these challenges, India’s progress in reducing air pollution is noteworthy. The decline in PM2.5 levels indicates that the country is making strides in combating air pollution, thanks to various measures aimed at improving air quality. These efforts include improving data collection on air quality, expanding cleaner energy solutions, and enhancing public transportation networks.

However, experts such as former WHO chief scientist and health ministry advisor Soumya Swaminathan emphasise the need for continued and increased action to combat air pollution.

Swaminathan suggests that solutions such as promoting the use of LPG over biomass, expanding public transport, and providing stronger subsidies for low-income families could further reduce pollution and improve public health.

While air pollution remains a significant health concern, with an estimated 1.5 million deaths annually linked to PM2.5 exposure, India’s efforts to reduce pollution are making a positive impact. The decline in PM2.5 concentrations is a promising development, and continued action will be essential to achieve even cleaner air for all.

With these efforts in place, India is heading toward improving its air quality and reducing the health risks associated with air pollution, providing hope for a healthier future.