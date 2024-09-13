IMS & SUM Hospital graduates, post-graduates get degrees

Bhubaneswar: Two batches of students of Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medicine of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) here, who had completed their MBBS and Post-Graduate courses, were presented their degrees at a special ceremony held on Thursday.

The MBBS students of the 2014-15 and 2018-19 batches received their degrees while those who pursued courses in different super speciality subjects belonging to the 2020-21 batch were presented their testimonials.

SOA Vice Chancellor Pradipta Kumar Nanda, who attended the ceremony as the chief guest, also administered the oath to the graduates and post-graduates. While urging them to serve humanity as

doctors with compassion, he said they should feel proud of having passed out of a university ranked 14th in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

SOA Pro Vice Chancellor Prasanjeet Mohanty, Controller of Examination Manjula Das, Dean of IMS and SUM Hospital Sanghamitra Mishra, Additional Dean Ajay Jena, Medical Superintendent Pusparaj Samantasinhar, Dean (Students’ Welfare) Jyoti Ranjan Das, heads of different departments, members of Academic Council and faculty members were present.