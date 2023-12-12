  • Menu
"In India who needs 'Money Heist' when..." Modi's jibe at Cong over huge cash seizure

"In India who needs 'Money Heist' when..." Modi's jibe at Cong over huge cash seizure
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again took a swipe at the Congress after the huge recovery of cash to the tune of over Rs 300 crore from its Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu's premises, saying in India who needs 'Money Heist' when you have grand old party whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting.

The cheeky reply from the Prime Minister mentions the popular Netflix series 'Money Heist'.

The Prime Minister in a post on X, said, "In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!"

He made the remarks while sharing a video posted by the BJP, which reads, "Congress presents the Money Heist'.

The BJP also attached a video of huge stash of money recovered from the premises linked to Sahu with the song of the Money Heist in the background and former party chief Rahul Gandhi's picture with the Rajya Sabha MP.

