In Kerala rally, Rajnath Singh takes dig at Cong’s ‘Rahulyaan’, hurls ‘migration’ charge

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajnath Singh, while campaigning for BJP in Kerala’s Kottayam district on Thursday, took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that ‘Rahulyaan’ is neither getting launched nor finding a suitable landing.

Addressing a big public gathering, Rajnath said that the BJP-led government is preparing to launch Gaganyaan and Adityayaan is already headed towards the Sun, but sadly, Congress is finding it hard to launch its "youth leader."

“Young leader of Congress is not getting launched despite several attempts. Congress party’s ‘Rahulyaan’ is neither getting launched nor landing anywhere,” Rajnath said, in a jibe at the party and Gandhi scion.

Rajnath’s scathing criticism of the Congress leader comes on the back of the party’s ignominious performances in last two general elections (2014 and 2019). Despite projecting Rahul as its top leader, the party failed to mount any challenge to BJP, and is seen lagging behind in the ongoing campaign.

Rajnath also hurled "migration" charge at Rahul over the party’s delay and reluctance in launching its candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, a pocket borough of Gandhi family until 2019.

He said that the party is not able to muster the courage to announce its Amethi nominee, fearing another setback in 2024.

“Rahul Gandhi migrated from Uttar Pradesh to Kerala. Last time, he lost the elections from Lok Sabha constituency. This time, he is not able to gather the courage to fight elections from its bastion,” he said.

He further said that Rahul won’t find it "easy" in Wayanad either as people have made up their minds not to elect him as their Member of Parliament this time.

As per insiders, Congress is in dilemma over launching its candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies. Rahul won Amethi seat thrice in 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections, but lost it in 2019 against Smriti Irani, with latter earning the tag of the "giant slayer."

The party is also uncertain about finalising its candidate for Rae Bareli constituency. Sonia Gandhi represented it many times but after she moved to Rajya Sabha, the party is yet to zero in on a "suitable" candidate.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha election in Kottayam is expected to have a triangular contest between two Congress factions and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS).