In Stern Message to Pakistan, PM Modi Outlines India’s Three-Point Policy on Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday issued a sharp warning to Pakistan during a high-profile address in Kanpur, where he outlined India’s new three-pronged approach to tackling terrorism. The statement comes in the wake of India’s recent military operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, which reportedly involved indigenous weapon systems including the BrahMos missile.

Speaking at a public rally after inaugurating multiple development projects, Modi said India would respond firmly to every terrorist act and would not be intimidated by threats, including nuclear sabre-rattling.

“India will not be scared of hollow threats of an atom bomb and won't take decisions based on such threats,” the Prime Minister declared. “We will treat both the terrorists and their sponsors in the same way.”

India's New Anti-Terror Doctrine

Modi announced a three-rule framework that will guide India’s response to terrorism moving forward:

Every terror attack will receive a response, with the nature and timing decided by India’s armed forces.

India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats or any form of psychological warfare.

Both terror outfits and the states that support them will be treated equally by India’s security doctrine.

The remarks were seen as a direct reference to Pakistan, which India has long accused of harboring and supporting terror groups operating across the border.

“Let me say it in plain Kanpuriya: Dushman kahin bhi ho, honk diya jayega (Wherever the enemy is, they will be hit),” Modi said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Indigenous Defence Power on Display

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Modi highlighted India’s growing defence self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. He said the successful use of domestically produced weapons, such as the BrahMos missile, during the operation, demonstrated the strength of India’s homegrown defence industry.

“The world saw the power of ‘Make in India’ weapons. Our systems struck with precision inside enemy territory. This is the power of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Development Push in Kanpur

The Prime Minister’s remarks came during an event where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for 15 development projects in Uttar Pradesh worth ₹47,600 crore. Among the highlights was the launch of a new metro corridor between Chunniganj and Nayaganj in Kanpur.

The speech aligns with Modi's broader electoral messaging on national security and self-reliance ahead of upcoming political campaigns.