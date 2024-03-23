In UP, discoms asked to provide uninterrupted power supply during Holi

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government is gearing up to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to residents of the state during Holi festivities.

Ashish Goyal, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) on Saturday instructed five discoms to guarantee uninterrupted and stable electricity across the state, during the festival of colours.

It's worth mentioning that during festivals like Dussehra, Navratri, Diwali and the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, uninterrupted power supply was maintained for 24 hours in rural areas, nagar panchayat headquarters, tehsil headquarters and district headquarters across all 75 districts without any disruptions.

The UPPCL Chairman said that it has been decided to keep the state illuminated throughout the festival, ensuring no power cuts. He emphasized that throughout the festival, every area across the state will enjoy an uninterrupted electricity supply for 24 hours.

The Chairman instructed departmental officials to proceed with vigilance and undertake all essential measures to guarantee continuous power supply to all residents.

Notably, the government allocates 18 hours of power supply in rural areas, 21.30 hours each in Nagar Panchayat and Tehsil headquarters, 24 hours for district headquarters as well as 20 hours in the rural areas of all 7 districts of Bundelkhand.

However, during festivals, the UPPCL makes an extra endeavour to provide 24-hour electricity supply in all areas.