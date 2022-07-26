Inclusion of science can change facets of life

Berhampur: Inclusion of technology will change the facets of life in the coming days; the usage of econometrics tools in the research and decision- making process is of great importance, said speakers at a national workshop on 'Application of Econometrics tools in School Sciences and Management Research' organised by the Department of Management Studies of NIST in virtual mood from July 18-23.

It was inaugurated by Prof S N Mishra, former Dean, KIIT University, chairman Dr Sukant Mahapatra, principal Dr Priyadarshi Tripathy and registrar Khirod Chandra Mohapatra.

In his inaugural address, Prof Mishra highlighted the importance of these tools in the research and decision-making process.

Dr Tripathy said today's world is driven by data and inclusion of technology will change the facets of life in the coming days.

Resource persons from various institutes of the country delivered lectures. Twenty-five participants, including two from abroad, attended.

The workshop was coordinated by Pramath Nath Acharya and Dr Gayatri Panda. The organising team thanked the chairman, principal and registrar for their support for making the programme a success.