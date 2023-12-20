Income Tax Raids Uncover Alleged Undisclosed Businesses Linked To TMC MLA Bayron Biswas

The Income Tax Department conducted extensive searches on Wednesday at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Bayron Biswas in Sagardighi, along with other properties associated with him, such as hospitals and a school.

A significant team of tax officials and law enforcement personnel initiated the raids early in the morning at various properties owned by Biswas throughout West Bengal. Simultaneous operations were conducted at his current residence, warehouse, nursing home, and several other establishments. Furthermore, raids took place at Byron's school in Raghunathganj.

The motive behind these operations was based on information suggesting that the Trinamool leader is involved in undisclosed businesses, in addition to operating beedi manufacturing units and a nursing home. The raids aimed to gather details about the business transactions associated with these activities.

According to sources, Byron and individuals closely associated with him, responsible for overseeing his business affairs, were questioned and their homes were searched by the Income Tax Department.

The raids on Bayron Biswas's properties coincide with another set of Income Tax raids at the residence of TMC MLA Jafikul Islam in Domkal.

It is noteworthy that these central agency actions align with the day when Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the pending dues to the state.

Bayron Biswas, who switched allegiance just after the 2023 Assembly Bypoll in the Sagardighi constituency, is the lone Congress MLA in West Bengal. With the backing of the Left, Biswas defeated Trinamool’s Debashish Banerjee by a margin of nearly 23,000 votes in Sagardighi.