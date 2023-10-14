Increase quota of rice sheller mills in Haryana: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Saturday demanded an increase in the quota of rice sheller mills as the number of people purchasing crop in the market was low due to less quota.

Due to scarcity, he said, neither purchases of paddy were being made smoothly nor farmers getting fair rates. The two-time chief minister estimates farmers are incurring a loss of Rs 200 to 300 per quintal.

He said in a statement here the government should solve the problems of the farmers so that buyers can also go to nearby markets and purchase.

The Leader of Opposition reiterated the demand for lifting the ban on export of paddy. He said export duty should also be abolished so that farmers can get the benefit of high prices in the international market.

Hooda said he has visited many markets to understand firsthand the problems of the farmers. He said his suggestions were based on the inputs of farmers and stakeholders.

“It is not justified for the BJP-JJP government to evade its responsibility and leave the farmers to the mercy of portals like 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' as they stop working in every procurement season, which multiplies the problems of the farmers,” he added.