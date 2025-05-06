India Accelerates Kashmir Hydropower Projects Following Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

India is expediting the completion of several major hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir following its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack. Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting this week with key ministers including Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to discuss acceleration of these projects.

The government plans to fast-track six significant hydropower initiatives in the region: the 1,856 MW Sawalkot Project on the Chenab River, 1,000 MW Pakal Dul, 850 MW Ratle, 800 MW Bursar, 624 MW Kiru, and the 1,320 MW Kirthai-I and II projects. With the treaty suspension, India is no longer required to provide Pakistan with a six-month notice before starting new projects and has ceased data sharing.

Reports indicate India has already begun increasing reservoir capacity at two hydroelectric projects in Kashmir. The completion of these projects could potentially increase Jammu and Kashmir's power generation capacity to 10,000 MW while significantly improving water availability for irrigation and drinking purposes. Pakistan has warned that any attempt to divert water belonging to them would be considered "an act of war" and threatened international legal action over the treaty suspension.