India Advances Towards Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet Elite With AMCA And TEDBF Programs

India is intensifying efforts to join the exclusive club of nations with indigenous fifth-generation fighter jets through two ambitious programs: the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) for the Air Force and the Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) for the Navy. This push comes as China has already progressed to developing sixth-generation aircraft technology.

Currently, only the United States (with the F-22 and F-35) and China (with the J-20 and J-35) have successfully developed and operationalized two different fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

The TEDBF is specifically designed for deployment on Indian aircraft carriers to bolster maritime defense capabilities. According to Project Director Amitabh Saraf, the aircraft is progressing through its Preliminary Design Review phase, with primary design completion expected by June 2025. Following this milestone, the program will advance to Critical Design Phase and Wind Tunnel Testing to validate aerodynamic performance before prototype development begins.

Reinforcing India's commitment to self-reliance in defense manufacturing, Saraf emphasized that all technologies incorporated in the TEDBF are indigenous. This multi-role fighter is projected to weigh approximately 26 tons with an operational range of 800-900 km over ocean environments. It will carry 7,000 kg of fuel and feature mid-air refueling capabilities. The aircraft will be equipped with 12 hardpoints for various weapons systems, including BrahMos and Beyond Visual Range missiles.

While not designed with full stealth capability, the TEDBF will integrate radar-evading technologies to enhance survivability. Additionally, it will serve as a mid-air refueling tanker with capacity to support four to five aircraft during missions.

Bridging Capability Gaps

India achieved a significant milestone in September 2022 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Vikrant, the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier, making India one of only six nations capable of building such vessels. However, the Navy currently lacks an advanced indigenous fighter jet suitable for carrier operations.

The earlier LCA Navy proved too heavy and its single-engine design made it unsuitable for carrier deployment. Recognizing these limitations, the Indian Navy initiated the TEDBF project to develop a more suitable twin-engine fighter.

China's J-35 and America's F-35B/C, both specifically designed for carrier operations, provide their respective navies with significant strategic advantages. With the TEDBF, India aims to close this capability gap and strengthen its naval presence in the Indian Ocean region and beyond.

The first TEDBF prototypes are expected to be ready for flight testing by 2028, with full operational deployment projected by 2035.

Complementing the TEDBF is the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), designed as a fifth-generation stealth, multi-role combat aircraft to serve both Air Force and Navy requirements. The AMCA is intended to perform diverse missions including air supremacy, ground-strike, Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD), and electronic warfare.

This single-seat, twin-engine aircraft features all-weather operational capability with an estimated weight of 25 tonnes and maximum operational altitude of 55,000 feet.