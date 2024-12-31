Live
- 7,500 CCTV cameras in Bengaluru to monitor New Year celebrations: K'taka Minister
- Jeju Air crash stokes fears of tarnished image for budget carriers
- Stable political scenario, favourable policy, infra push to drive Indian economy in 2025
- Kerala is ours, falling Hindu population a concern, says Nitesh Rane
- Former MLA Patnam Narender Receives Police Notice in Assault Case
- Telangana Four-Wheelers Association Offers Free Transportation for New Year Celebrations
- Increased Cold Wave in Telugu States: Patancheru Records 13.2 Degrees
- Case filed against Perni Nani in ration rice case
- India targets $1 billion banana exports as sea route trial proves successful
- Ahead of PSLV-C60 launch, ISRO team seeks Lord’s blessings
Just In
India Assists Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Facing Execution In Yemen
India is extending all support to Nimisha Priya, a Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for the 2017 murder of a Yemeni national. Efforts include negotiations for blood money and legal aid.
India has assured full support to Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, whose death sentence for the 2017 murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi was recently approved by Yemen President Rashad al-Alimi. Nimisha has been imprisoned in Yemen since her conviction by a trial court in 2018. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated it is exploring all options to assist her.
Case Overview
Nimisha Priya, who moved to Yemen in 2011, was convicted of killing Mahdi in 2017 after a dispute over her passport. Reports suggest she injected him with a sedative to incapacitate him and retrieve the passport he had seized, but the dose turned fatal.
Legal and Diplomatic Efforts
Following her conviction, Nimisha's appeal to Yemen's Supreme Court was rejected in 2023, and her fate now hinges on securing forgiveness from Mahdi's family through negotiations for blood money, a customary practice in Yemen.
Despite her family’s efforts, including her mother Prema Kumari’s visit to Yemen, negotiations have been challenging. Issues include disagreements over legal fees and transparency in fund allocation, even as crowdfunding efforts by the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council continue.
Who Is Nimisha Priya?
A nurse and mother of an eight-year-old, Nimisha moved to Yemen in search of better opportunities. She partnered with Mahdi to set up a clinic, a legal requirement for foreign nationals. However, she alleged years of abuse and harassment by Mahdi, including claims of forged marriage documents and extortion.
In July 2017, in a desperate attempt to end the abuse and retrieve her passport, Nimisha’s actions led to Mahdi’s death, resulting in her death sentence.
India remains committed to assisting Nimisha Priya and her family as they navigate this critical juncture.