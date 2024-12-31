India Assists Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Facing Execution In Yemen

India has assured full support to Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, whose death sentence for the 2017 murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi was recently approved by Yemen President Rashad al-Alimi. Nimisha has been imprisoned in Yemen since her conviction by a trial court in 2018. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated it is exploring all options to assist her.

Case Overview

Nimisha Priya, who moved to Yemen in 2011, was convicted of killing Mahdi in 2017 after a dispute over her passport. Reports suggest she injected him with a sedative to incapacitate him and retrieve the passport he had seized, but the dose turned fatal.

Legal and Diplomatic Efforts

Following her conviction, Nimisha's appeal to Yemen's Supreme Court was rejected in 2023, and her fate now hinges on securing forgiveness from Mahdi's family through negotiations for blood money, a customary practice in Yemen.

Despite her family’s efforts, including her mother Prema Kumari’s visit to Yemen, negotiations have been challenging. Issues include disagreements over legal fees and transparency in fund allocation, even as crowdfunding efforts by the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council continue.

Who Is Nimisha Priya?

A nurse and mother of an eight-year-old, Nimisha moved to Yemen in search of better opportunities. She partnered with Mahdi to set up a clinic, a legal requirement for foreign nationals. However, she alleged years of abuse and harassment by Mahdi, including claims of forged marriage documents and extortion.

In July 2017, in a desperate attempt to end the abuse and retrieve her passport, Nimisha’s actions led to Mahdi’s death, resulting in her death sentence.

India remains committed to assisting Nimisha Priya and her family as they navigate this critical juncture.