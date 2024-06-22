India-Bangladesh Border Coordination Conference Commences In Kolkata

The 20th Inspector General-level Border Coordination Conference between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Forces is set to commence in Kolkata on Saturday. Scheduled from June 22 to 25, the conference will cover discussions on a range of topics including border disputes, cross-border crimes, illegal infiltration, coordinated patrolling, and other aspects of border management.



This high-level meeting will involve the BSF Inspector General and Bangladesh's Regional Commander. Agenda items include consensus-building on pending development projects in border areas, coordination of border management plans, intelligence sharing, and identification of vulnerable areas. Hosted by the BSF South Bengal Frontier in Kolkata, the conference also aims to enhance the frequency of meetings at all levels.

This annual gathering serves as a crucial platform for resolving border disputes and improving the efficiency of border management between India and Bangladesh. Brigadier General Shamim Ahmed will lead the 12-member Bangladeshi delegation, while the 15-member BSF delegation will be headed by Ayush Mani Tiwari, Inspector General of the BSF’s South Bengal Frontier. The meeting seeks to foster mutual trust and cooperation among the border guarding forces of both nations.