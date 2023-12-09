India bans onion exports till March

Live
New Delhi: The government has banned exports of onion till March next year with a view to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check. "Export policy of onions... is amended from free to prohibited till March 31, 2024," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Local vendors in the national capital are selling onions at Rs 70-Rs 80 per kg.
Earlier, the Centre in October had decided to step up the sale of buffer onion stock at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in retail markets in order to provide relief to consumers. To control prices, the government has earlier taken several steps. It had imposed a minimum export price of $800 per tonne on onion exports on October 28 till December 31 this year.