INDIA bloc Protest at Makar Dwar, New Parliament over withdrawal of GST on Health and Life Insurance

New Delhi: The INDIA Bloc leaders on Tuesday protested against the central government outside Makar Dwar in Parliament and demanded withdrawal of GST on health and life insurance. During this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also joined the protest.

Congress MP Jebi Mather spoke on this and said that GST should not be imposed on health and life insurance. He further said that this decision of the government does not show respect for human faith.Mather said, "Now the central government has imposed 18 percent GST on insurance, which is taken by the poor as a solace.This decision of the government shows that there is no respect for human faith and India Block is united to demand withdrawal of GST on insurance."

Earlier on August 2, All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) leader and MP Sudip Bandopadhyay slammed the central government, calling the 18 percent GST on medical and health insurance "anti-people" and claiming that it is negatively impacting the country's citizens.

While talking to media, Bandyopadhyay said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has discussed the issue of GST on health.He stated, "We highlighted the matter today that the GST on life insurance premiums and medicines should be removed immediately. Yesterday, our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised her voice. We believe that the GST is anti-people. This GST has a negative impact on the citizens of the country."

He went on to say that the administration should retract this move. The government should withdraw it, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should appear to the House and make the announcement promptly.He clarified: "If needed, we will take to the streets for a big movement under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee." Meanwhile, TMC Lok Sabha MPs protested on August 3, asking that the GST on medical and health insurance be removed.







