India Calls for Peace and Support for Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

India is happy that Israel and Hamas have agreed to stop fighting. This is called a ceasefire. The deal will start on January 19. It will last for 42 days and includes releasing hostages.

India’s government said, "We welcome this deal for peace and the safe delivery of help to the people in Gaza." They also said they have always asked for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and for everyone to talk and find a peaceful solution.

The fighting started on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing many people. Israel then attacked Gaza, and many Palestinians were killed

The Prime Minister of Qatar said that there are still a few details to finalize in the agreement between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli government also needs to approve the deal.

The first part of the ceasefire will include exchanging some prisoners, reducing the number of Israeli soldiers in Gaza, and sending more help to the people in Gaza who need it.

India first supported Israel after the attack by Hamas because it follows a policy of not tolerating terrorism. However, as the situation continued, India also listened to the concerns of its Arab friends. These are countries in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where many Indian people live and work.

India has strong friendships with both Israel and Arab countries. It wanted to listen to the worries of both sides. After hearing them, India asked for peace and for help to be given to the people in Gaza, who were hurt by the fighting. India hopes for a peaceful solution so that everyone can live safely.