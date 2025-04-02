Live
- India, Chile to begin trade talks
- India is amazing from space: Sunita Williams
- India will drop tariffs substantially: Trump
- ‘Liberation Day’ Today: India-US trade ties face complex tariff alignments
- Roads not for namaz, learn discipline from Hindus: Yogi
- T-BJP MPs urge Centre to stop HCU land auction
- 'Not even an inch of Kancha Gachibowli land belongs to HCU'
- Ministers distribute welfare pensions
- BJP likely to get new chief soon
- BJP, Congress issue whips
Highlights
New Delhi: India and Chile on Tuesday announced starting negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership pact as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font held wide-ranging talks focusing on boosting the ties in areas of trade, defence, critical minerals and health. Describing Chile as an important "friend and partner" for India in Latin America, Modi said several new initiatives were identified to enhance overall cooperation in the coming decade.
