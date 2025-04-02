  • Menu
India, Chile to begin trade talks

New Delhi: India and Chile on Tuesday announced starting negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership pact as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font held wide-ranging talks focusing on boosting the ties in areas of trade, defence, critical minerals and health. Describing Chile as an important "friend and partner" for India in Latin America, Modi said several new initiatives were identified to enhance overall cooperation in the coming decade.

