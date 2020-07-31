India claims 5th spot in coronavirus deaths, overtakes Italy

On Friday, India overtook Italy's coronavirus death toll to claim the fifth spot in terms of the count of deaths due to the coronavirus infection, reports Johns Hopkins University in its real-time tally.

As per the data shared by the health ministry, India, the latest coronavirus single-day in the past 24 hours, reported 779 deaths, taking the death toll to 35,747. Over 18,000 deaths were reported in July.

With 35,747 deaths due to coronavirus, India achieved a grey milestone by becoming the fifth country with a coronavirus death toll in the world. It overtook Italy with a fatality tally of 35,132.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the countries ahead of India in the number of coronavirus death rate are the United States (152,070 deaths), Brazil (91,263 deaths), the United Kingdom (46,084 deaths) and Mexico (46,000 deaths).

In India, there are more than 5.45 lakh active coronavirus cases, and 10,57,805 patients have recovered. On Friday, India registered its deaths single-day spike of more than 55,000 cases, taking the Covid-19 cases tally to 16,38,870. The recoveries also improved in India.