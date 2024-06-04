Live
- Modi must respect people’s verdict, resign: Congress
- BJP picks Naidu as NDA convenor
- ‘Placebo’ surgery not a cruel trick, can be very effective
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th June 2024
- Shocked Jagan vows to rise like phoenix
- Asaduddin juggernaut rolls on with huge win
- Ye Jo Public Hai Ye Sab Jaanti Hai…
- Celebrations erupt at MIM hqrs as Asad wins
- Babu is Back: Landslide for NDA
- Congress wins both LS seats in violence-hit Manipur
India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
New Delhi: India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.
Addressing a press briefing, he said over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel were involved in the world's largest electoral exercise.
"India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year," said Kumar. On social media memes calling election commissioners 'Laapataa Gentlemen', Kumar said, "We were always here, never went missing." "Now memes can say the 'Laapataa Gentlemen' are back," he said.
