India: Date of birth: 15th Aug 1947. Time:0000 AM

Ascendant: Taurus, birth star Pushyami 1st charan.

From 12.09.2015 to 12.09.2025, the country has been going through moon major period.

For Taurus Ascendant, Moon is the third lord. Here, he has been posted in own house i.e. 3rd house. Hence, Moon major period has got many changes. So many disturbances took place. The BJP has captured many States.

From 12.12.2019 to 12.07.2021 – The country runs through moon major period by Saturn sub period. During this period, Covid 19 virus happened and many people lost lives.

From 13th April 2021 to 30th Sep 2021, major planet Mars will enter Gemini and Cancer. During this particular 6 months, lot of disturbances will happen. Terrorist and Naxalite attacks will bring disturbances in our country.

From 2nd May 2021 to 19th July 2021, Mars will occupy Cancer sign. Here both Mars and Saturn will aspect each other.

Hence, this is very dangerous time for India. Police and military should be very careful about terrorists and Naxalite attacks. Covid 19 second wave will continue up to the end of June.

During this time, share market and real estate will be dull and economy will come down. Automobile, oil and agriculture business will be good.

From Moon sign, Saturn occupied 7th house from Moon sign and Jupiter occupied 8th house from Moon sign. Hence, till end of July, 2021, India's financial position will be affected and lot of disturbances will happen in political side.

Telangana State will be affected till the end of October, 2021. DMK will form government in Tamil Nadu. In Assam, the BJP will form the government. In West Bengal, once again Mamata Banerjee will form the government.