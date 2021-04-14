India, France to advance their shared post-COVID agenda through close collaboration

India and France have recognised the immense opportunities for greater collaboration in diverse sectors including trade and investments, defence, health, education, energy, and climate change amid changes in a Covid-impacted world. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and visiting Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday held bilateral talks in New Delhi.

Dr S Jaishankar in a tweet said, "A comfortable, substantive and productive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian. India and France will advance their shared post-COVID agenda through close collaboration."





A comfortable, substantive and productive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian. India and France will advance their shared post-COVID agenda through close collaboration. pic.twitter.com/JcyJgRSDnD — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 13, 2021

The two leaders held discussions on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest reiterating their shared commitment to a multi-polar world and faith in multilateralism. They explored ways to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including the India-France-Australia Trilateral mechanism, addressing emerging challenges in the maritime and space domains and working together in the area of climate action and biodiversity protection.

In this regard, India has welcomed France's decision to take up the Maritime Resources pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. Bilateral trade with France has witnessed a steady rise in the last decade reaching 10.75 billion dollars in 2020. Both sides also recognised the importance of fast-tracking the discussions on an India-EU trade and investment agreement to tap the full potential of bilateral trade and economic relations.

The visiting dignitary will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Le Drian will also participate in the Raisina Dialogue. He is scheduled to visit Bengaluru also.