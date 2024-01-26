India has highest economic growth rate due to PM Modi's leadership: Putin

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying "India has one of the highest rates of economic development and growth in the world, and that too is due to the leadership qualities of the incumbent Prime Minister. It was during his leadership that India reached such a pace", the media reported.

Interacting with university students in Kaliningrad Region on Thursday, to mark the 'Russian Students Day', Putin also said he appreciated India for following an 'independent' foreign policy which is not easy to pursue in the current scenario, according to a report in Russia Today.

Putin also warned "outside forces" (the West) not to "play games" for political clout in India.

"Playing games with India related to influence on its politics from outside has no future," the Russian leader said.

Putin also said that Russia can rely on India as a trusted partner. "We have very good relationships with India, and our faith in India is demonstrated by the fact that Moscow is Delhi's greatest foreign investor... and it is just the beginning," Russia Today cited Putin as saying.

Putin also praised the 'Make in India' initiative and said that it is making massive waves under PM Modi.

The Russian President pointed out that India has a great culture, calling it interesting, diverse, and colourful.

"Russia is probably one of the few countries where Indian films are regularly broadcast on national television channels. I don't know of any other country like that. There are a lot of things that connect us," Putin added.